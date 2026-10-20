How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/20/2026

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The U.S. stock market mostly rose following strong profit reports from Equifax, Hasbro and other companies, while oil prices eased back after nearing their highest levels since the war with Iran began.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while drops for several big technology stocks including Apple and Meta Platforms weighed on the Nasdaq composite, which ended down less than 0.1%.

After nearing $112 in the morning, the price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell below $109. That helped the broad U.S. stock market erase its morning losses.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.84 points, or 0.3%, to 7,712.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 529.85 points, or 1%, to 52,495.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 6.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,424.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.12 points, or 1.7%, to 2,773.42.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 53.13 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 493.47 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 284.78 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.05 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 867.07 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is up 4,432.59 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,182.83 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.51 points, or 11.7%.

The Associated Press