Driver is fatally shot while crossing the George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — A 46-year-old man was shot and killed while driving across the George Washington Bridge near the end of the evening rush, snarling traffic for hours on the busy span that connects New York City and New Jersey.

Authorities said that while responding to calls about the shooting on the New Jersey-bound side of the bridge’s upper level just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, they found the man unconscious with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The man, identified as Koran Irvine of Valley Cottage, New York, was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made, and authorities haven’t given a possible motive for the shooting.

The victim worked for Con Edison, the utility said in a statement, calling the shooting a “senseless act of violence.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who knew and loved him,” the company said.

Closed lanes reopened about five hours after the shooting, said the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge.

Opened to traffic in 1931, the iconic, double-decked bridge spans high over the Hudson River, carrying around 100 million vehicles between New Jersey and Manhattan each year, according to the Port Authority, which calls it the world’s busiest. The bridge and its entrances are teeming with cameras.

Its entrances can be difficult to navigate, as drivers often veer across packed lanes, causing heavy traffic even under normal circumstances.