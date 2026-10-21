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How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/21/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks climbed following strong profit reports from SpaceX, Capital One Financial and other big companies.

The S&P 500 added 0.6% Wednesday and pulled closer to the all-time high it set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1%.

A much better profit report from SpaceX than analysts expected helped lift several other AI-related stocks, along with Elon Musk’s other public company, Tesla. That made up for losses by Netflix and other stocks hurt by worries about upcoming growth.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.60 points, or 0.6%, to 7,757.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.21 points, or 0.7%, to 52,856.09.

The Nasdaq composite rose 278.04 points, or 1.1%, to 26,702.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.60 points, or 0.3%, to 2,781.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 97.73 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 853.68 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 562.82 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.65 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 911.67 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 4,792.80 points, or 10%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,460.87 points, or 14.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 299.11 points, or 12.1%.

The Associated Press

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