‘Looksmaxxing’ streamer known as Clavicular set to be arraigned on rape charge

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — The “looksmaxxing” livestreamer Braden Peters, better known by his stage name Clavicular, is set to be arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges that he raped a 17-year-old girl at his family’s Cape Cod home.

A social media personality known for promoting extreme devotion to male beauty, Peters, 20, is accused of giving the girl alcohol until she was drunk and then sexually assaulting her when she visited him in Chatham, Massachusetts, in May 2025.

Peters has denied the allegations through his lawyers, saying the sexual encounter was consensual. He is scheduled to be arraigned at a court in Orleans.

The case is the latest legal challenge for Peters, who has a million followers on Instagram, and whose hourslong livestreams feature him rating people’s looks and talking about methods of getting better looking that include surgery and drug use.

Earlier this year, he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida after police said he provoked a fight between two women then posted it online. That charge was later dropped. In a separate Florida case this year, he was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a charge that he fired a gun in public.

The woman who accused Peters of rape told police he had been paying her to appear in his “looksmaxxing” videos. She said that during her visit to a Peters family home, he gave her two or three shots of vodka, then livestreamed himself kissing her while she was drunk. She told police that when she woke up the next morning, Peters was raping her.

The woman also described the alleged assault in a civil lawsuit she filed in Florida in April. In that lawsuit, she also accused Peters of injecting her with a fat-dissolving substance during a livestream without her consent.

Peters’ attorneys called the lawsuit a “publicity grab.”

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were victims of sexual assault unless they consent to being identified publicly.

Associated Press