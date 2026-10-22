Fire forces evacuations at senior living facility in Mississippi

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A fire broke out at a senior living facility in Mississippi on Wednesday evening, forcing residents to evacuate.

Firefighters were battling the blaze at Brookdale senior living in Clinton. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but authorities were not yet certain whether all the residents were accounted for.

The “majority of the building is gone,” said Marlee Price-Cook, director of communications for Clinton, which is about 10 miles (about 16 kilometers) northwest of Jackson.

Residents who had been evacuated were being bused to a church, while crews continued to search the building for any remaining residents.

Brookdale was making arrangements for those who had been displaced to be moved to some of the company’s sister properties, she said.

“I’ve been with the city for four years and this was probably the first time I’ve seen something this involved,” she said.

The city asked the public to avoid the immediate area so emergency crews could work.