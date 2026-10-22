US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

3. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Peck & Peck” by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner)

6. “Threshing Day” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “Partita” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “Other Worlds Than These” by King/Straub (Scribner)

9. “Hexed (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

10. “Crossed (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

11. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

12. “American Hagwon” by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal)

13. “Caught Up (collector’s ed.)” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “Return to the Shack” by Wm. Paul Young (Apiary)

15. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Contend” by Philip Anthony Mitchell (Thomas Nelson)

2. “I’ll Believe in Anything” by Jacob Tierney (Little, Brown)

3. “In the Shadow of Eight” by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central)

4. “The Lost Kitchen, Vol. 3” by Erin French (Celadon)

5. “The Battle for Your Soul” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

6. “One Helluva Ride” by Michael Douglas (Grand Central)

7. “Out of the Shadows” by Jay Stratton (Morrow)

8. “Uniting the States” by Brian Kilmeade (Morrow)

9. “Blockers” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

10. “The Steps” by Sylvester Stallone (Morrow)

11. “Homemade” by Nara Aziza Smith (Morrow)

12. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

13. “Guinness World Records 2027” (Guinness World Records)

14. “Love & Lemons: Pop of Flavor” by Jeanine Donofrio (Avery)

15. “Mastering American Mahjong” by Megan Trottier (Ten Speed)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

4. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 22” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

5. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Bound and Unbound” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

9. “Back in Time (Murdoku #2)” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

10. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

11. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

12. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Fruit Fly” by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane)

14. “Stitched” by Eli McCann (Torrey House)

15. “Large Print Cozy Vibes Word Search” (Thunder Bay)

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By The Associated Press