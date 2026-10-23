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How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/23/2026

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By AP News

Stocks fell on Wall Street under increasing pressure from rising oil prices.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% after giving up a modest gain.

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 3.1% above $116 a barrel, its highest level since June 2022. European markets closed mostly lower. France’s main index fell 0.4%, though yields on French government bonds eased a bit. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.99%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 39.75 points, or 0.5%, to 7,623.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 652.82 points, or 1.2%, to 52,215.16.

The Nasdaq composite fell 53.52 points, or 0.2%, to 25,955.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.13 points, or 0.3%, to 2,775.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 35.76 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 212.75 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 184.69 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 54.53 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 778.18 points, or 11.4%.

The Dow is up 4,151.87 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,713.35 points, or 11.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 293.99 points, or 11.8%.

The Associated Press

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