Man who fatally struck deputy after his son was killed by Cincinnati police is convicted of murder

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A man who struck and killed a county deputy with his car the day after his teenage son was fatally shot by a Cincinnati police officer was convicted of murder Friday.

Rodney Hinton Jr. was also found guilty of reckless homicide and felonious assault for the crash last year that killed Deputy Larry Ray Henderson Jr. while he was directing traffic for a college graduation. Henderson, who had spent decades working for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, had retired from the department a few months before the crash but was still working off-duty assignments.

Hinton pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His lawyer, Clyde Bennett II, said he would appeal the conviction.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said the jury’s verdict brought some closure and helped provide justice for Henderson.

The case focused heavily on Hinton’s mental state during the crash.

Bennett said in closing arguments that Hinton was trying to kill himself when he drove into the intersection and described him as having a psychotic episode. Hinton was also diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and other mental illnesses.

But prosecutors said although he was distraught and grieving, he made the choice to aim his car at the deputy and that his mental illnesses didn’t stop him from understanding what was right and wrong.

Hinton faces 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole on the murder conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

The deadly crash in May 2025 came a few hours after Hinton and other family members watched police body camera footage showing the officer fatally shoot his 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton.

He was shot twice during a chase. The officer who fired told investigators that the suspect pointed a gun at him, Cincinnati’s police chief has said.

The officer wasn’t charged in his death. Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said last year that a review of the shooting found that the officer was “legally justified in his use of force.”

Hinton had a fully loaded gun and pointed it at officers when they confronted him, Pillich said.

Henderson had a long career with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. During his funeral last year, he was described as a selfless colleague, dedicated public servant and someone who regularly volunteered for the most dangerous assignments.