How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 10/27/2026

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AI stocks led Wall Street higher. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.2%.

The majority of stocks within the S&P 500 fell, but gains for several influential AI stocks made up for that. Broadcom climbed after announcing a financing deal that will give Anthropic access to its AI chips.

JetBlue and Royal Caribbean Group rose after reporting their latest quarterly results, helping to offset drops for Boeing and Hilton.

Treasury yields held relatively steady a day before the Federal Reserve will announce a decision on interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.83 points, or 0.6%, to 7,722.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.99 points, or less than 0.1%, to 52,377.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 308.43 points, or 1.2%, to 26,477.81.

The Russell 2000 rose 32.45 points, or 1.2%, to 2,818.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 98.92 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 162.41 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 522.47 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.97 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 877.10 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is up 4,314.28 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,235.82 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 336.96 points, or 13.6%.

The Associated Press