US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Family Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

5. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Claimed by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner)

9. Her Last Kiss by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin (Hachette Audio )

2. The Witch by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

4. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. MeatEater’s American History: The Alaskans (1896-1941) (Unabridged) by Steven Rinella (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

7. A Court of Splintered Harmony (A Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Chain Reaction: A Reacher Novel (Unabridged) by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

10. The French Illusion: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press