US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Miss Wolcott’s Ghost” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Family Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “A Married Little Christmas (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

5. “Chain Reaction” by Child/Child (Bantam)

6. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “With Hearts of Flame” by Briar Boleyn (Mira)

9. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

10. “Threshing Day” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “Partita” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

12. “Mercy’s Child” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

13. “Peck & Peck” by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner)

14. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Simply Ina” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Contend” by Philip Anthony Mitchell (Thomas Nelson)

3. “In the Shadow of Eight” by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central)

4. “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook” by Andy Cohen (Crown/Cohen)

5. “WTF America?!” by Meiselas/Meiselas/Meiselas (Grand Central)

6. “The Battle for Your Soul” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “America’s Golden Age” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

8. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

9. “Uniting the States” by Brian Kilmeade (Morrow)

10. “Out of the Shadows” by Jay Stratton (Morrow)

11. “Best Bold Hope for America” by Jeff D. Reeter (Skyhorse)

12. “Unelected” by Pounds/Lisec (Passage)

13. “Guinness World Records 2027” (Guinness World Records)

14. “Co-Existence” by Ethan Mollick (Portfolio)

15. “Blockers” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Christmas Staycation” by Meghan Quinn (Sourcebooks)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

4. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Staarling (Little, Brown)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

8. “Wild Wicked Mate” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

9. “The Unoffendable Heart” by Mike Signorelli (Chosen)

10. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

12. “Bound and Unbound” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

13. “Crowned by Roses” by Elizabeth Helen (Sourcebooks)

14. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

15. “Fruit Fly” by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane)

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By The Associated Press