2 helicopters collide southwest of Portland, Oregon, shutting down highway

McMINNVILLE Ore. (AP) — Two helicopters collided Thursday near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, forcing the closure of a key highway, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around 2:15 p.m. following reports of a crash a few miles east of the McMinnville Airport, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials had no details about how many people were aboard the helicopters or their conditions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 233 is closed 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of Dayton because of the crash. There was no estimate for reopening.

Local roads were also closed. The sheriff’s office urged the public to stay clear of the area.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was aware of the incident but was still gathering information.

McMinnville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Portland, is home to about 34,000 people.

The small airport situated on 650 acres (263 hectares) has two paved runways, according to its website. It’s partially bordered by homes and near the North American Aerospace Museum.