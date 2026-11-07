Democrat Nancy Lacore wins election to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

Democrat Nancy Lacore won election Friday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, defeating Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt. Lacore is a former Navy vice admiral who served as chief of the Navy Reserve before Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired her last year without explanation, part of a series of steps targeting military leaders during President Donald Trump’s second term. Honeycutt is an attorney and a member of the Charleston County Council. The winner succeeds Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican vacating the seat after unsuccessfully running for governor. The Associated Press declared Lacore the winner at 6:51 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press