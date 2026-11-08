Police: 2 shootings at Winston-Salem State during homecoming weekend leave 1 dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two separate shootings during homecoming weekend at a historically Black college in North Carolina have left one person dead and three injured, police said Sunday.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Swaim of the Winston-Salem Police Department said both shootings occurred on Saturday on the campus of Winston-Salem State University, but that it was too early to tell whether the shootings were connected.

Authorities are investigating, and the campus is safe. An earlier lockdown has been lifted. He did not say whether any arrests have been made.

“At this point, the investigation is still very early in its preliminary stages,” Swaim said at a press conference early Sunday.

Chancellor Bonita J. Brown issued a statement Sunday morning, saying “this senseless violence” has shaken the community and that all remaining homecoming events were canceled. Instead, a local church planned to lead a call for prayers in support of the university.

Brown said additional law enforcement would remain on campus while the investigation continues and that counseling was available for anyone who needed.

“We also recognize the concern and anxiety these events have created among our students, parents, families and broader community,” Brown said. “We take our responsibility for campus safety seriously and remain committed to the well-being of everyone who is part of our university community.”