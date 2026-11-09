Judge denies Lindsay Clancy’s motion to dismiss charges in the deaths of her 3 kids

BOSTON (AP) — A judge on Monday denied a motion to dismiss charges against Lindsay Clancy in the deaths of her three young children, potentially clearing the way for a retrial in the case next year.

Clancy’s defense team had asked the court to end the case based on an unusual argument that the judge shouldn’t have declared a mistrial in September when jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. They argued that the judge should have removed the one juror who favored conviction, then allowed jury deliberations to continue.

But Judge William Sullivan disagreed, saying he saw no other option than declaring a mistrial.

“Because the court concludes that there was manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury’s deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy’s right not to be placed in double jeopardy,” Sullivan wrote.

Clancy has never denied that she killed her three young children in 2023, but her lawyer has argued that she had postpartum psychosis and was unable to control her behavior.

Prosecutors have acknowledged that Clancy had mental health problems, but they said she acted deliberately and understood her actions were wrong.

Prosecutors said they intend to retry Clancy, but they haven’t settled on whether they will pursue the same charges or opt for a reduced charge that might be more palatable for the jury.

The next hearing is Nov. 16.

On Monday, Sullivan also denied prosecutors’ request for a gag order while the case remains pending, to avoid influencing a future jury. Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington gave interviews during the trial, while prosecutors generally didn’t speak to reporters. Clancy’s lawyers argued that it would amount to an unconstitutional restraint on speech.

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press