US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Add us as a preferred source

Audible best-sellers for the week ending November 6:

Nonfiction

1. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

2. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Blockers by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Pushkin Industries)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Over My Dead Body (Audible)

7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. Before We Forget How to Connect by Vinh Giang, narrated by the author (Hay House LLC)

9. The Science of Getting Rich by Wallace D. Wattles, narrated by Jim Roberts (Jimcin Recordings)

10. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

Fiction

1. Exoplanet by Benjamin Percy and Andy Weir, performed by Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, John Leguizamo, Ray Porter, Cherry Jones, Aida Osman, Charlie Plummer, Sufe Bradshaw and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

2. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Recorded Books)

3. Bad in Bed by Ali Hazelwood, performed by Brooke Bloomingdale, Teddy Hamilton and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

6. The Witch by Freida McFadden, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

7. Bram Stoker’s Dracula by Bram Stoker and Robyn Ahern – adaptation, performed by Jonathan Bailey, Ella Purnell, Aimee Lou Wood, Louis Partridge, David Jonsson, Johnny Flynn, Lesley Manville and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Audible Originals)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

By The Associated Press