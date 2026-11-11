How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/10/2026

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U.S. stocks fell after a report showed inflation was worse across the country last month than economists expected.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

The discouraging report on inflation caused traders to up their forecasts for coming hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. One top Fed official even suggested that it could raise its main interest rate by twice the typical amount at its meeting next month. Treasury yields jumped in the bond market even though oil prices continued to ease.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.01 points, or 0.4%, to 7,520.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.86 points, or 0.3%, to 52,231.89.

The Nasdaq composite fell 187.26 points, or 0.7%, to 25,065.87.

The Russell 2000 fell 19.44 points, or 0.7%, to 2,821.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 144.07 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 946.16 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 486.45 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 67.27 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 675.43 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is up 4,168.60 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,823.88 points, or 7.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 339.47 points, or 13.7%.

The Associated Press