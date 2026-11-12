Cargo ship strikes bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, lawmaker says, causing major backups

PALMYRA, N.J. (AP) — A large cargo ship struck a bridge across the Delaware River on Thursday, disrupting traffic between Palmyra, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, according to a Pennsylvania lawmaker.

The collision left the 3,659-foot-long (1,115-meter-long) Tacony-Palmyra Bridge unable to close, causing a major backup on the Philadelphia side, state Rep. Ed Neilson said in a news release. No injuries have been reported, he said.

The steel bridge carries three lanes of vehicular traffic, two into Philadelphia and one into New Jersey. Estimates from 2025 show the bridge could carry as many as 76,200 vehicles each day.

No one answered the phone Thursday afternoon at the Burlington County Bridge Commission, which owns, operates and maintains the bridge. A recorded message said the bridge is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice, and that an update would be provided in time for evening rush hour.