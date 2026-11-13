US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Today We Are Cooking…” by Tini Younger (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Contend” by Philip Anthony Mitchell (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Simply Ina” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “In the Shadow of Eight” by Collin Gosselin (Grand Central)

5. “More Than Just a Plant” by Krystal Duran (Cool Springs)

6. “What If Anger Is the Answer?” by Mike LeBlanc (BenBella/Holt)

7. “Blockers” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

8. “Guinness World Records 2027” (Guinness World Records)

9. “Don’t Mess Up Your Rice” by Nigel Ng (Simon Element)

10. “The Steps” by Sylvester Stallone (Morrow)

11. “The Battle for Your Soul” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

13. “My Book of Days” by Eric Dane (Open Field)

14. “Love That Lasts” by Ally Yost (Waterbrook)

15. “Making Peace with What I Can’t Control” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Court of Splintered Harmony” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “Lightwing” by Peckham/Valenti (King’s Hollow)

3. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. “The Hollow” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. “The French Illusion” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “The Witch (deluxe ed.)” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Gift” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “A Married Little Christmas (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “The Game” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

10. “The Family Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

11. “Threshing Day” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

12. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

13. “Theo of Golden (deluxe ed.)” by Allen Levi (Atria)

14. “Chain Reaction” by Child/Child (Bantam)

15. “Threshing Day (Wing and Claw ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

2. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

3. “Christmas Staycation” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

5. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

7. “The Keeper (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

9. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 9” by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

10. “Agnes Aubert’s Mystical Cat Shelter” by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

11. “The 2027 Old Farmer’s Almanac” (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

12. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

13. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

14. “Mistletoe All the Way” by Lauren Blakely (Atria)

15. “The Naughty List Agreement” by Katherine Garbera (One More Chapter)

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By The Associated Press