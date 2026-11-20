NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex would close by 2032 under a sweeping plan announced Friday by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose strategy for finally shuttering the notorious facility hinges on substantially reducing the number of people kept behind bars.

The mayor, a Democrat, unveiled the plan as the city is all but certain to blow past a legal requirement to close Rikers and replace it with four smaller, more modern jails by 2027.

For years, Rikers Island has stood as a symbol of dysfunction, with the network of jails so plagued by violence and overcrowding that a federal judge, citing “ abnormal and unacceptable ” conditions, appointed an outside manager to restore order and implement reforms.

Mamdani has been a vocal proponent of closing Rikers, though the longstanding plan to build new jails has met fierce pushback, including from his predecessor, former Mayor Eric Adams, who opposed federal oversight and borough jails.

At a celebratory news conference at City Hall, Mamdani said the extended timeline was needed because of resistance from the previous administration, calling Rikers “a place we have long turned our eyes away from rather than confront head on.”

“The call to close Rikers has echoed across our city for decades. Work has begun to do so, then stopped, then started once again. What will make this chapter different is our commitment to see it through,” he said.

The plan centers on a goal of lowering the city’s inmate population from the around 6,700 people currently housed at Rikers to a little over 4,000.

The Mamdani administration is proposing a new slate of diversion and supervised release programs, expanding housing and social services to prevent recidivism, along with restoring an online bail payment system and reducing case delays so people spend less time behind bars.

“Our nation has a very real mass incarceration problem,” the mayor said. “We are making a conscious decision to advance a new model of a criminal legal system in our city, one that takes on that problem head on.”

Instead of housing prisoners at Rikers — an island in the East River near LaGuardia Airport — the city will shift people to jails in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, as well as a handful of medical facilities for people who need healthcare or psychiatric treatment. The city also plans to reduce the number of beds for women, diverting them into community-based programs.

The borough jails are expected to open in Brooklyn in 2029; the Bronx and Queens in 2031; and then Manhattan in 2032, according to City Hall.

Criminal justice activists have pushed for decades to close Rikers Island, which has housed jail inmates since the 1930s.

In 2019, the New York City Council voted to close the jail complex and replace it with newer jails located in the city’s boroughs, with local lawmakers invoking the names of former prisoners who died, including Kalief Browder, who took his own life at age 22 after being held for three years at Rikers.

At the time, city officials had also called for shrinking the jail population to accommodate the closure, but ran into opposition from critics who argued doing so would mean more violent criminals on city streets.

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press