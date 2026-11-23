NEW YORK (AP) — When diesel prices topped $4 a gallon early in the U.S.-Iran war, Kevin Otto thought he could manage by telling his Minnesota trucking company’s 16 drivers to slow down. He estimated that traveling at 65 miles per hour would allow Otto Transfer’s fleet of flatbeds to squeeze two-tenths of a mile more from every gallon and save him $7,000 per truck.

Instead, prices kept climbing. After diesel surpassed $6 a gallon in September, Otto added a fuel surcharge to every job for the first time. He based the surcharge on the government’s weekly Midwest diesel average, beginning at 5% and eventually raising it to 12.5%.

“To me, it’s drastic, but it’s the only way to survive,” said Otto, who took over the 80-year-old company from his parents in 2002.

High diesel prices this year have put new pressure on the small businesses that make up most of the nation’s motor carriers. The war drove up one of their largest and least avoidable daily expenses just as the highly fragmented U.S. trucking industry showed tentative signs of recovery from a yearslong slump marked by weak demand and depressed rates.

Small trucking companies usually have fewer financial buffers against surging fuel prices than their larger competitors. Big fleets typically have greater cash reserves, often buy diesel at bulk discounts and tend to negotiate long-term contracts with adjustable fuel surcharges. Many smaller operators negotiate rates one load at a time and must absorb higher pump prices while waiting three to four weeks for spot rates to catch up, freight data provider DAT Freight & Analytics said.

Even when a rate includes a separate line item for fuel, carriers may wait 30 to 90 days to be paid.

“Those lags in the rates catching up to fuel are even more challenging if you’ve got to put food on the table and you don’t have a large company that’s helping carry over that difference,” Alex Leslie, senior research associate at the American Transportation Research Institute, said.

On-highway diesel reached a record national average of $6.53 in September, according to the Energy Information Administration. The price was $5.94 a gallon for the week of Nov. 16, about 56% more than before the war, EIA said. Gasoline averaged $3.81, about 30% higher.

Higher diesel costs hit an industry emerging from a prolonged ‘freight recession’

Getting goods hauled around the U.S. and Canada costs substantially more than it did a year ago. Spot rates paid by freight brokers for individual loads were 44% to 48% higher in September, depending on the type of trailer, according to DAT. The company estimated that diesel costs accounted for at least two-fifths of the year-over-year increase.

The rest of the increase didn’t necessarily translate into profit. Insurance, maintenance, equipment, tolls and other expenses were going up as the industry began to emerge from the lows of a “freight recession,” the American Transportation Research Institute said.

The average cost of operating a truck reached a record $2.34 per mile in 2025, a 3.4% increase from the year before, while nonfuel costs rose 4.2%, the industry research organization reported in July.

Profit margins were also exceptionally thin last year. Truckload and refrigerated carriers reported average operating margins of less than 1%, while flatbed carriers averaged a 0.5% operating loss, according to ATRI.

The downturn started in early 2022, when a pandemic-era surge in freight demand faded and too many trucks were left chasing fewer loads. Industry data suggest that a shrinking supply of trucks, rather than a renewed boom in shipments, is contributing to this year’s higher freight rates, obscuring how strained many trucking businesses are.

At October’s average diesel price, a tractor-trailer that gets six miles per gallon would have used $521 worth of fuel traveling 500 miles a day, compared with $310 in February, DAT calculated. Yet monthly freight volumes were lower for all three major trailer types than a year earlier, the company said.

“Demand actually hasn’t increased that much, and the market for the last few years has been quite depressed,” Adam Parish, director of trucking procurement at supply chain management company Flexport, said. “And so there’s been a lot of pricing pressure from customers.”

Truckers are picking loads carefully to offset higher diesel costs

Wes Oberman’s company in Huntingdon, Tennessee, works with 14 drivers who own their tractor-trailers but operate under Oberman Logistics’ federal motor-carrier authority as they haul steel and consumer goods across the South.

The owner-operators handle jobs at individually negotiated flat rates and buy diesel on the road with company discount cards. They are allocated 85% of each load’s gross revenue, from which Oberman deducts their fuel purchases and fixed expenses.

As diesel consumed more of each load’s revenue, he became pickier about the jobs he accepted. Sometimes that’s meant waiting a day for a better-paying load or one requiring fewer “deadhead” miles, when the truck travels empty between jobs.

“We just got to keep trucking, as they say, save every penny we can and just weather the storm until this diesel crisis goes away,” Oberman said.

White House measures offer uncertain relief

President Donald Trump sought to ease the pressure in October by directing the Internal Revenue Service to suspend federal penalties and reporting requirements through Dec. 31 for using dyed diesel on highways. Federal excise-tax payments were deferred, but state taxes and restrictions can still apply.

The restricted diesel normally is reserved for tax-exempt off-road uses such as farming. The fuel is dyed red to make improper use easier for law enforcement to spot.

David McKinney, the owner of McKinney & Sons Transfer in Lexington, Alabama, called the dyed diesel plan “absurd.” He doubted it would provide meaningful relief for small trucking companies. After selling two trucks in September to preserve cash, he worried that residual dye in the tanks of his company’s remaining 15 trucks could expose him to fines after the temporary policy expires.

The IRS is considering a grace period.

McKinney, who has been in the trucking business for 30 years, has a fueling station at his shop so he pays less for diesel than he would if his drivers filled up at truck stops. Yet given the complicated calculus of trucking, his company is only breaking even, he said.

“Our bottom line is: For the past four months, we have survived. We have not profited any money,” McKinney said. “Rates need to be higher, but the trucking business is so competitive, it keeps it down.”

In Delano, Minnesota, Otto worries his new surcharge will cost him customers. He previously adjusted his freight rates only once a year, but his long-term clients have accepted the added charge.

Otto usually gives the drivers who haul utility poles around the country for his company a bonus at the end of the year, but since his costs have risen so much, he isn’t sure if he is going to be able to do that this year.

EIA expects diesel prices to ease next year as more Middle East oil production outside Iran recovers. But the agency raised its 2027 forecast by 54 cents in November, to an average of $5.03 a gallon, citing continued constraints on global refined-fuel supplies. It warned that shipping disruptions could still produce short-term price swings.

“It’s a five-alarm fire, absolutely,” Otto said. “It is unsustainable, and I fear that it will only get worse.”

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer