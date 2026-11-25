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AI stocks dragged the U.S. market lower after their surge from the day before quickly fizzled.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday to its eighth loss in the last nine days. Tech stocks led the way lower and dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.5%. Anthropic’s stock dropped back below its IPO price.

But outside of tech, the majority of stocks climbed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 400 points. They’re the latest swings for a U.S. stock market that’s been mostly sinking since setting its all-time high last month. Oil prices rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.08 points, or 0.5%, to 7,201.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.39 points, or 0.9%, to 50,018.70.

The Nasdaq composite fell 356.02 points, or 1.5%, to 23,733.54.

The Russell 2000 rose 15.29 points, or 0.6%, to 2,684.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 290.70 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 1,871.31 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,115.80 points, or 4.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 103.15 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 355.59 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is up 1,955.41 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 491.55 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 203.04 points, or 8.2%.

The Associated Press