Rescue crews were searching for six people, including two children, after a small plane went down Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Mississippi, authorities said.

The plane, a Cessna 210, went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Responders found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, but they had not located the four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, who were on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Meyers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, which will investigate the crash, said Tuesday they were aware of it.

Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in south Florida, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars.

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press