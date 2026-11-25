Thanksgiving is for diet busters. Black Friday is for doorbusters.

Most big U.S. retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. But they plan to open early the following day, Black Friday, as the holiday gift-buying season shifts into high gear.

Here are the holiday schedules for selected services and stores on Thursday and Friday:

Government buildings

Federal government offices, post offices and courts are closed on Thanksgiving but open the following day.

Banks and the stock market

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed Thursday. Both reopen on Friday for a shortened trading day, wrapping up at 1 p.m. EST. Banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, said local branches will be closed on Thanksgiving but ATMs and mobile banking will be available. Banks reopen on Friday.

Package delivery

Standard FedEx and UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, although some critical services will be offered at certain locations. Both FedEx and UPS will operate as usual on Friday.

Grocery stores

Check local grocery store listings online. Many major supermarket chains, including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and Sprouts, have reduced Thanksgiving Day hours. Whole Foods also will be open but individual locations may close early. All Trader Joe’s, Aldi and Publix stores will be closed. Hy-Vee will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. only for customers picking up premade holiday meals.

Retailers

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving but will reopen on Friday. Executive members get in starting at 9 a.m. Doors open to other members at 10 a.m.

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Macy’s will be closed on Thanksgiving but stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Friday.

Walgreens said its nearly 8,000 stores will be open on Thanksgiving, with pharmacies operating in about half. Most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 24-hour locations will remain open around the clock.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer