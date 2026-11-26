A FedEx airplane overran a runway at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing all but one runway to temporarily close the day before Thanksgiving, according to officials.

There were no reports of injuries after the plane ran off the runway at about 8:40 p.m., the airport reported. The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground.

By early Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting hourslong flight delays.

The FAA, which is investigating, said the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was coming from Memphis.

FedEx said the plane had “an issue upon landing” and that it is coordinating with investigating officials.

“We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries,” the company said in a statement.

FedEx had just started flying MD-11s again in May to deliver packages after that type of plane crashed in Kentucky last year as it was taking off. The UPS plane’s left engine flew off and three pilots along with 12 people on the ground were killed. The FAA had approved Boeing’s proposed fix for the MD-11s “after extensive review.”

The airport recommended that passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday night should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates before traveling to the airport.

“We appreciate our passengers’ patience as we work to safely resume normal operations,” the airport said in a statement.

The runway this FedEx plane landed on Wednesday is different than the one the Amazon cargo plane overran in September. But three of Miami’s runways converge at the west end, so the FedEx plane ended up close to where the Amazon plane careened across a road and struck a van filled with a plane cleaning crew.

The incident also comes less than two weeks after a minor collision between two planes at a taxiway intersection at the Miami airport. The wing of the Copa flight and the nose of the UPS plane collided.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the incident Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board said it had no information about the situation.

___

AP Transportation Writer Josh Funk contributed.

By HALLIE GOLDEN

Associated Press