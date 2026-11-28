NEW YORK (AP) — What’s 48 hours? Macy’s milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade is getting a do-over, long after most of the turkey leftovers have been repurposed into sandwiches.

The parade is set to step off Saturday morning with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday, until bad weather postponed the annual kickoff of the holiday season.

“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday.

A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.

The original celebrity lineup included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus. Gaynor, behind the timeless song “I Will Survive,” and actor-rapper LL Cool J have now been added.

NBC will broadcast the parade and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year’s National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year.

The parade follows a 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) route that starts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy’s flagship store. It will feature its classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as: Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple.

The weather Saturday morning should be dry, with “a little bit of wind in the morning,” but nothing like Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wunsch said Friday. He added that sustained winds are expected to be around 10 to 15 mph (16 to 24 kph) and gusts perhaps 25 mph (40 kph) or so.

Those speeds would be below the city’s decades-old threshold for grounding the parade’s large balloons.

The Thanksgiving storm scrambled planning for the parade that was over two and a half years in the making. Coss said one of the organizers’ biggest hurdles was deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio and then re-prepping for Saturday.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MARK KENNEDY

Associated Press