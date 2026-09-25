Pro-Trump TV ad paid for by US government continues airing with higher spend

A U.S. government-funded TV advertisement promoting President Donald Trump alongside common Republican political talking points aired for a third straight day Friday with expanded spending and reach, even as it received bipartisan criticism.

The ad’s cost has jumped from $14,000 to $430,000 as it runs on a variety of network TV channels in markets across the country, according to AdImpact, which tracks media spending. The actual amount spent could be significantly more, depending on whether networks classified the ad as a political ad.

The 30-second spot features clips of Trump talking about defeating communism interspersed with onscreen text promoting the “largest tax cuts in history,” “reigniting American manufacturing” and a call to “defend law and order and police.” The ad’s soundtrack includes a chorus singing “love me” repeatedly and ends with a message disclosing it was paid for by the U.S. government.

Politicians of both parties on Thursday questioned whether the ad was appropriate, since laws prohibit taxpayer funds from being used for “publicity or propaganda” and limit the partisan political activities of government employees. Republicans running to defend their majorities in Congress in November’s midterm elections have created ads with similar messaging about communism, the economy and crime.

Several House Democrats with senior committee roles on Thursday demanded that the ad be taken off the air, calling it “the sort of government propaganda one might expect in North Korea.” North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who is not running for reelection, called the ad “inappropriate” and likened it to something he would expect from the former right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The White House defended the ad and said it is “educational and unapologetically patriotic.” It didn’t answer an inquiry about what part of the government supplied the funds.

“These public service announcements are about reminding Americans to love their country and understand what makes it worth defending, at home, at our borders, and abroad,” the White House statement said.

By ALI SWENSON

Associated Press