Senate GOP campaign chief says ‘cash is king’ as Trump team promises millions to keep majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Republican campaign chairman said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s team has assured senators “money will not be our problem” heading into the midterm elections, as MAGA Inc. promises to dump millions more into battleground races to keep GOP control of the Senate.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is linking his party even closer to the president, as Trump hits the trail to rally voters as Republicans try to boost what has been sluggish enthusiasm. Despite the prevalence of toss-up Senate races across the map, he said he remained confident Republicans can keep or even expand their Senate majority.

“Cash is king,” Scott told reporters.

“President Trump and his agenda are on the ballot,” he said. “Knowing that they are going to invest completely in these races is incredibly helpful.”

Republicans have watched their control of Congress come under increasing risk this November as voters reel from high gas and grocery prices largely stemming from the Iran war.

While the House, with its narrow majority of a few seats, has always been up for grabs, the Senate map is now expanding as once safe Republican-held strongholds are being contested.

Scott acknowledged that in Kansas, where newcomer Adam Hamilton is challenging GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, the race is closer than expected. He also said Republicans have “more work to do” if they hope to flip Georgia, where Republican Mike Collins is struggling to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

But Scott said that during a private meeting Monday evening with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, she assured GOP senators they would have the resources needed heading into the final stretch of the election. “She said money would not be our problem,” he said.

MAGA Inc. and affiliated groups have already poured hundreds of millions in the race for the Senate, giving the GOP a cash advantage over Democrats.