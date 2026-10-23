What are ya — yellow? The rubber duck carries filaments of American history in its ‘feathers’

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not just a squishy noisemaker. The rubber duck is an American invention with a deep and rich past.

The cute, often yellow toys have seen a resurgence in recent years, especially in tourist shops from the U.S. Open to Buckingham Palace, and are beloved across the world.

The duck’s origin story was forged in fire, according to popular lore. Charles Goodyear, inventor of vulcanized rubber, is said to have shaped leftover rubber into a duck as a chew toy for dogs and a teething aid for babies. (This heritage lives on in one Ohio minor-league baseball team — the Akron RubberDucks.)

Vulcanization made the rubber waterproof and mostly indestructible, but also heavy. It wasn’t until 1931 that Elenore Shannahan revised the design so it would float and become part of bathtime fun. The patent states her toy could “produce a fountain-like effect, and enable the playing of pranks by one person on another by the squirting of a fine stream of spray upon the face or other parts of a person.”

The Walt Disney Co. and Seiberling Latex Products created a floating Donald Duck water toy in 1938, which helped the rubber duck become popular around the globe. The vinyl duck known today traces to sculptor Peter Ganine’s 1947 design, according to St. Neots Museum.

When the rubber duck was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame, the museum said its “bright color, smooth texture, and (for some) squeaky or quacky sounds sharpen toddlers’ senses,” solidifying its usefulness around the house.

The bath toy also inspired a Billboard hit. “Rubber Duckie” peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 in the magazine’s Sept. 26, 1970, issue. The song earned the first Grammy nomination for Jim Henson, the voice of Ernie on “Sesame Street,” according to the Grammy Awards website.

In 1992, a spill of 29,000 plastic bath toys, including rubber ducks, into the North Pacific Ocean created both a mess and a large scientific experiment, Allison Boyle of the Science Museum in London said on its website. Oceanographers Curtis Ebbesmeyer and James Ingraham used reports from beachcombers to track the toys around the world, not only to follow the plastic debris but also to “refine their models of ocean surface currents.”

“Even the cutest of children’s toys plays a role in ocean health,” said Rachel Schoeler, manager of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup website.

From chew toy to bath toy, Billboard hit to oceanographic tool, the rubber duck has made waves across American history.

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Part of a recurring series, “American Objects,” marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more American objects, click here. For more stories on the anniversary, click here.

By CLARE SOLLY

Associated Press