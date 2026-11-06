Hegseth is not under consideration as jockeying begins for Tennessee Senate seat, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The race to replace Sen. Marsha Blackburn is intensifying in Tennessee, just days after she won the race for governor, with one Republican congressman publicly expressing interest and speculation swirling around Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican who won reelection Tuesday, told The Associated Press that he wants to be considered for the Senate seat when Blackburn becomes governor in January.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Burchett said when asked.

Hegseth has also surfaced as a potential replacement, with his future uncertain after Republicans’ sweeping losses in the midterm elections. But Hegseth is not currently being considered for the seat, according to a person familiar with the matter who discussed the private conversations on condition of anonymity.

The person said Blackburn is focused on her transition to the governorship and dismissed the speculation about appointing Hegseth to the Senate seat as baseless chatter.

Blackburn, who is serving her second Senate term, has indicated she plans to retain the seat until she is sworn in as governor, allowing her to appoint her own replacement to serve out the remainder of her term, which ends in January 2031.

Meanwhile, Hegseth released a video on social media on Thursday in which he acknowledged the threat of impeachment and argued that it would be “all about the politics of personal destruction” and that “won’t work with me. You can rest assured of that.”

After the video’s release, scores of political appointees within the Pentagon began posting images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.” The White House posted a video to social media that featured praise from President Donald Trump.

When asked about the social media blitz, Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, released a statement saying that “despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats,” Hegseth is “100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office.”

Much of the post-midterms speculation about potential Cabinet shuffles has centered on Hegseth, a key architect of Trump’s unpopular war with Iran. The war and the resulting high prices of gasoline and other goods were major factors behind the heavy Republican losses.

Hegseth is already shaping up to be a top target of congressional Democrats.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a major Trump critic during the second administration who was defeated in a heated primary battle in May, introduced the articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September.

Massie, in a statement at the time, said that “by engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable.”

The House is expected to return next week, and Massie has already said he plans to renew his impeachment efforts, adding in a social media post on Thursday that his “Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress.”

Parnell said the Pentagon “has followed the law” and Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists.”

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is not considering replacing Hegseth, saying “I think he’s doing a very good job.”

Of Hegseth potentially filling Blackburn’s seat, Trump said, “I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that.”

Trump doubled down on his support for Hegseth on Thursday, saying he “has done a fantastic job.”

Hegseth moved to Tennessee with his family in 2022, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

With a Democratic-led Senate that will control at least 54 seats next year, Trump is certain to face steep hurdles confirming any high-profile picks for federal judgeships or for Cabinet posts.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told The Associated Press on Thursday that Democrats are “not going to allow any crappy nominees” to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, the broader federal judiciary or to the Cabinet.

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Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and KONSTANTIN TOROPIN

Associated Press