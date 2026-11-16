Campaign to reinstate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gains momentum with support from tech leaders

Jensen Huang is reportedly trying to make a comeback as CEO of Nvidia as a campaign to reinstate him picked up steam Monday, with support from tech industry leaders as well as many of the chipmaker’s employees.

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney, CEO of video game maker Epic Games, were among thousands of people who signed an online petition calling for Huang to return to the company.

Huang resigned last week from Nvidia, apparently ousted by the board after revelations that he had extramarital affairs, both with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing and with a senior executive who reported to him. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO while the board searches for a replacement.

Huang is plotting a comeback, the Financial Times reported over the weekend, citing multiple anonymous sources. The newspaper said he has been discussing the possibility with confidants, as his allies assembled a “war room” of Silicon Valley allies to lobby for his return.

The “Stand with Jensen” petition was set up Friday and soon gathered momentum, gaining signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other supporters. It calls on the board to bring back Huang while an independent investigation proceeds or there’s “compelling evidence” that his departure is in the company’s best interests.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process,” the petition’s organizers said in an open letter. “We do not have access to the Board’s private deliberations. We have not been shown evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the center of this controversy was a spy.”

The identities of the signatories could not be independently verified, and the website said that their “affiliations are self-reported and not verified.”

Some people posted on their personal accounts that they supported the effort.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the petition.

The petition urged institutional investors who back Huang to dial into the company’s next quarterly earnings call, scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, to give “a voice to the supporters.”

President Donald Trump, who has been close with Huang, also suggested he could return to Nvidia. Trump said Huang “learned a big lesson” and he “would certainly not mind” if he was reinstated.

There’s a “big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added.

The leadership scandal has thrown the wider artificial intelligence industry into turmoil because Nvidia is a key player in the AI boom, and its chips are vital for cloud computing and data centers that underpin the technology.

Huang was a driving force in building the company into a tech giant since co-founding it more than three decades ago, thanks to his technical knowledge, as well as his flair for publicity, underscored by his signature leather-jacket look.

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Technology Writer