COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is poised to grant permission to state prisons across the United States to jam the signals of cell phones smuggled to inmates, devices that authorities say represent the No. 1 security threat in the nation’s correctional facilities.

Inmates have used contraband cell phones — smuggled inside hollowed-out footballs, whisked in by corrupt employees and sometimes even dropped by drone — to run drug rings, coordinate prison riots and even order acts of violence like assassination attempts on prison guards, according to officials.

For decades, officials have unsuccessfully pushed for permission to jam the signals with technology already allowed in federal facilities but that, thanks to a nearly century-old communications law, would require FCC permission.

That’s set to change on Thursday, according to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who traveled to South Carolina this week to stand with state law enforcement and prisons officials who have long sought the permission.

U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling, who led South Carolina’s Corrections Department for more than a decade, led an effort from many of his counterparts across the country to gain use of the technology. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, elected this month as the state’s next governor, marshaled his fellow prosecutors across the country urging Congress, unsuccessfully, to change the law.

FCC chair says it’s ‘ready to take action’

Standing alongside Stirling, Wilson and other South Carolina officials before a display of hundreds of confiscated cell phones and massive drones used to ferry the contraband over prison fencing, Carr said Wednesday that his agency is ready to take action against what he described as a scourge of which many might not understand the danger.

“People really don’t understand the threat that these pose,” Carr said, noting that 25,000 cell phones were confiscated in the nation’s state and local prisons each year. “We’re going to put a new tool in the hands of law enforcement, and it’s going to make a dramatic difference.”

One of the starkest examples of the illegal phones’ danger, Carr said, is the case of Robert Johnson, a South Carolina Corrections officer nearly killed at his home in a 2010 rain of bullets in a hit officials said had been orchestrated by a prisoner using a contraband cell phone.

After nearly three dozen surgeries and now in “pain 24/7,” Johnson — who has testified in previous FCC hearings over jamming requests and often spoken out on the issue — said Wednesday that he refers to the phones as “weapons of mass destruction” because of the potential dangers for which they can be used.

“No one should have to go through what I went through,” Johnson said. “But I also believe that the Lord chose my wife and I to go through this because someone had to carry the banner, and he chose us to do it.”

South Carolina tested the tech in 2008

South Carolina has been the testing ground for state prison cell phone jamming. In 2008, the FCC allowed the state to conduct a one-time test of a jamming system at a maximum-security prison, where a briefcase-sized device emitted a frequency that immediately shut down cell phones around an auditorium; outside, cell service was uninterrupted.

Another test took place at a different state prison in 2019, the first time federal officials collaborated with a state prison for such a test. A year earlier, seven South Carolina inmates died in the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years, a gang fight officials said was orchestrated in part using illegal cell phones.

The FCC has shown willingness to work on eradicating prison cell phones, holding a 2016 field hearing in South Carolina and hosting meetings with members of Congress, prisons officials and stakeholders from the wireless industry.

Since becoming FCC chairman, Carr has signaled that the agency was ready to move on jamming, announcing the upcoming vote last month in an appearance with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who has led multiple pushes to change federal legislation to allow state use of the technology.

Groups that advocate for inmates’ rights have opposed the move, arguing that the high rates inmates must pay to use official prison phones have pushed them toward using contraband cell phones just to stay in touch with family. The telecommunications industry has long argued against it, too, saying that jamming technology risks interfering with legitimate communications.

On Wednesday, Carr said that he felt the industry was softening on jamming, in part due to recognition of the problem’s size as well as agencies’ experiments with targeted technologies.

“We aren’t considering jamming outside this unique context,” Carr said. “Maybe people aren’t cheering it on from industry, but the opposition has receded substantially.”

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press