HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of a major international security conference in Canada warned Friday that the United States can no longer be counted on as a predictable leader of the democratic world, urging other countries to step forward as U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies strain longstanding alliances.

“Without the United States as a predictable leader, people, institutions and countries are looking for a new course. A North Star,” Peter Van Praagh, president of the Halifax International Security Forum, said in opening remarks.

“No single country can replace the heft of the United States, but maintaining those ideals are up to us,” he said.

Now in its 18th year, the Halifax International Security Forum draws about 300 military officials, U.S. lawmakers, diplomats and scholars annually to the Westin Nova Scotian hotel.

Trump renewed his criticism of Canada at the White House on Friday, following a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in China, complaining that Canadians had become emboldened in their dealings with Washington.

“For some reason they feel emboldened. We can’t let them feel that way anymore,” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to make Canada the 51st state and imposed tariffs that have strained relations between the longtime allies. Carney has responded by strengthening ties with Europe, China and other partners to reduce Canada’s dependence on the United States.

Before the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections, Van Praagh warned in an essay circulated to foreign-policy and security officials that Trump would try to undermine the results if Republicans suffered major losses.

“If these efforts are successful, it will be the end of the United States as we know it,” wrote Van Praagh, a former senior adviser to Peter MacKay when MacKay was foreign affairs minister in Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government.

Van Praagh did not appear alongside Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty at the customary joint opening news conference Friday, a departure from the forum’s longstanding practice.

McGuinty echoed Carney’s warning at Davos that the international order is undergoing a fundamental shift.

“Institutions like NATO have always been vital to our collective security. They just can’t be our only way of working together. Those days are over,” McGuinty said.

The Trump administration barred Pentagon officials from attending the Halifax forum under restrictions imposed in 2025 on participation in think tank events. Previous Republican and Democratic administrations sent senior U.S. military officials, including defense secretaries.

A bipartisan congressional delegation is attending this weekend, including Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who sharply criticized Trump’s appearance alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in China this week.

Coons pointed to a striking image of Xi seated prominently at the center of an enormous round table, flanked by Trump and Putin.

“Putin and Trump look diminished,” Coons said. “I saw an America diminished by Trump appealing to China to let us be a part of the leadership of the world.”

“It is the wrong man in the wrong place at the wrong time, sending exactly the wrong message,” he said.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press