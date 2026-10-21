Trump-allied Colombian president removes art exhibits he deems communist, sparking protests

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella says he is spearheading a cultural “counterrevolution” that has included removing dozens of exhibits from the National Museum, drawing protests and comparisons to U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape how museums present history.

De la Espriella, a conservative Trump ally, says he wants to prevent cultural institutions from being taken over by what he calls “atheist social communism.”

The removed exhibits addressed the history of social movements, including feminist and LGBTQ+ activism, and Colombia’s political violence.

The changes have sparked protests by civil rights groups, artists and students who accuse the government of censorship and warn that important parts of the country’s history could be erased.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the museum in downtown Bogotá as riot police guarded its entrance.

“I find it outrageous that they want to erase part of our history,” said Azul Riascos, a history student. He said the government was promoting a vision of Colombia as exclusively white, Catholic and Spanish-speaking that excluded Black, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities.

Gimena Sánchez-Garzoli, director for the Andes at the Washington Office on Latin America, said the Colombian government’s approach reflects a broader trend among Trump allies who are copying U.S. political narratives and strategies.

Trump has been fiercely critical of museums in Washington, particularly those tied to the Smithsonian Institution. The White House released a report in July branding leaders of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as radical activists and has ordered signs installed outside the museum telling visitors that some of the exhibits are inaccurate.

Nearly three months after that order, such signs haven’t been installed. The museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told Congress that the White House report “does not fairly or accurately characterize the full body of work at the museum.”

Sánchez-Garzoli said Trump’s cooperation with allied Latin American governments on security and counternarcotics efforts also has an ideological dimension.

“These are imported narratives about terrorism and about being ‘woke,’” anthropologist Arturo Sanabria said during Wednesday’s protest, describing the Colombian government’s approach as a form of neocolonial intervention.

Colombia’s Culture Minister Paola Holguín said the government was reviewing and redesigning exhibitions and curatorial practices at other museums overseen by her ministry.

The Foreign Ministry also renamed a courtyard previously honoring an Indigenous leader, describing the change as part of the president’s campaign against “woke” ideology.

“The government is making serious efforts in a cultural battle that probably doesn’t exist,” political scientist Estefanía Cardozo said outside the museum. “It is inventing one to erase identities that cannot be erased because they already exist.”

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Associated Press writer Steven Sloan contributed from Washington.

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Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press