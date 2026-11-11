White House confronts Democrats over planned probes, claiming possible ‘criminality’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued a warning to Democrats over their planned probes into the Trump administration, going as far as claiming that such investigations — a standard oversight function of Congress — may amount to “blatant criminality.”

White House counsel Will Scharf issued the warning in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Garcia most likely would chair the powerful panel in the new Democratic-controlled Congress that is seated in January. Garcia warned Trump officials to “lawyer up” as his party was on the way to stunning victories in last week’s midterm election.

In response, Scharf wrote that “threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality.” The letter’s existence was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Garcia said in response to the letter that “it appears Donald Trump has something to hide” and stressed that Congress’ investigative powers do not need the “permission of the White House.”

“Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate,” Garcia said. “The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse.”

Democrats are preparing a vast oversight agenda to look at how Trump and his family have become wealthier since he returned to office. The Republican president and his White House have long denied any wrongdoing.

Garcia also wants to look at the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. Other targets include Trump’s White House ballroom and other construction projects, as well as the Trump family’s role in mineral deals and Trump’s crypto dealings with special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a CNN interview that aired Sunday that “there could be” a crime to investigate if rhetoric from Democrats turned threatening. He appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone during an appearance in Missouri this week, saying “Congress has oversight authority. It always has, it always will. The Department of Justice, the federal government, works with Congress to address questions they have — whether it’s through subpoenas or letters — so we’re not going to stop working with Congress.”

“Nothing I’ve said this weekend, or in the past, should suggest otherwise,” he added.

Some lawmakers cautioned Democrats as well as the White House against overreaching.

Outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Trump critic, said he hopes Democrats don’t squander their new powers on “stupid things.”

“I hope they have real hearings about real things, not another Russiagate,” he said, referring to a previous congressional inquiry into ties between Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016 and Russia. Trump repeatedly denounced that investigation as a “hoax.”

“I think there is some real corruption there around the fringes,” Massie said about Trump and some of those around the president. Massie lost his primary election to a Trump-backed GOP challenger.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., who is expected to be the next House Ethics Committee chairman, said he would not back down from any investigations because of warnings from the White House.

“If they’re trying to intimidate, at least for me, it’s not going to get me,” said DeSaulnier, who was a Republican before he switched to the Democratic Party in 2000. “I don’t work for a mafia, a mob organization.”

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Associated Press writer Eric Tucker and AP video journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and SEUNG MIN KIM

Associated Press