Esslinger, Ramon

In Loving Memory

Ramon A. Esslinger

November 29, 1939 – September 25, 2025

With heavy hearts, the family of Ramon A. Esslinger announces his peaceful passing at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Even when we think we’re prepared, saying goodbye is never easy. It changes everything. But in this moment, we’re not rushing to figure out what life looks like without him. For now, it’s enough to remember, to honor, and to mourn.

Ramon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His life was marked by dedication, strength, and compassion. He was a man who always put others before himself, and his generosity, warmth, and unwavering care will be remembered by all who knew him.

A proud veteran, Ramon served in both the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. Following his military service, he pursued a distinguished career in banking, spanning over 45 years. As one of the founders of Oak Valley Community Bank, he left a lasting impact on his community. He held a Master’s degree from Southern Methodist University (SMU) and was widely respected for his integrity, leadership, and business acumen.

Ramon’s vision and determination were central to his life’s work. His dream of starting a community bank became a reality when Oak Valley Community Bank received its charter on May 28, 1991.

Beyond his professional achievements, Ramon was a man of many talents and interests. He held a black belt in Goju-Ryu Karate, a martial art of Japanese origin, and had a lifelong love of history. He enjoyed traveling the world, reading, and watching the History Channel. His kind heart, sharp wit, and loving nature touched all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ramon is survived by his devoted wife, Delia; his children: Delanie and David Bellington, Cole (Stacey) Fainter, Kristi (Dan) James, Jeff (Cherena) Esslinger, and Lori (Ken) Goldsmith; grandchildren: Ryleigh, Easton, and Everleigh Bellington, Aaron and Adam James, Micayla Taylor, Justin, Jacob, Dallin, and Tanner Goldsmith; six great-grandchildren, and one more on the way.

A private memorial was held by the family to honor Ramon’s life and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in his memory to an organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families. El Ada CAP, Attn: SSVF Program, 701 E 44th Street #1, Garden City, ID 83714