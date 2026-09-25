Opie, Susan “Sue”

At age 72, longtime Tuolumne County resident “Sue” Opie passed away September 20, 2026 at her home in Jamestown, California after a long battle with MS. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Sue was born January 8, 1954 to James and Pearl Opie at Columbia Way Hospital in Sonora, CA. She was a fifth generation Tuolumne County resident.

Sue always knew how to catch attention, from the first day of her life. She made a unique entrance into the world by trying to come out sideways. After grabbing all the medical staffs attention she was born via c-section; paving the way for her siblings to follow in her footsteps. Being born on her father’s 26th bi1thday was not exciting enough for her. She was known as everyone’s friend, never having an enemy. If there was a good time to be had she wanted to be part of it. She had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh that could be heard for miles. Making it easy for her to be located in a crowd. There was a radiance and glow about her not many possess.

Sue attended Sonora Elementary then Sonora High School. She was a third generation graduate of both schools graduating high school in 1972. While attending these schools, she met many of her lifelong friends. After graduating high school Sue took some college classes at Columbia College. She also worked for her parents in the office, at Jim’s Automotive also known as “Opie’s”. Shortly after high school she became a swimming instructor. She taught swim lessons to many of Tuolumne County’s youth, in her parents backyard pool. Sue married Brad Bedford in 1974 and had two children Austin (1976) & Lani (1980). They later divorced. She worked as a cashier for Andy’s True Value from 1985 – 1994. She was the smiling face at the register, always happy to help and bring joy to someone’s day. In 1991 Sue was diagnosed with MS. She was no longer able to stand at the register for long periods of time but “Andy’s” was a family and they found work in the office for her.

In 1993, Sue married her long time boyfriend Lee Margrave and they moved to New Plymouth, ID. She loved Idaho, it was her “Mayberry”. It reminded her of what Sonora was like when she was a child. Lee and Sue started a mobile home construction business together. Sue ran the office while Lee did the manual labor. After 15 years of marriage they divorced. Sue returned to Tuolumne County to be surrounded by her family and friends.

Sue found her forever home at East Garden Apartments in Jamestown, CA. She was able to live independently for the first time in her life. At the age of 55, she was able to find what she called “true freedom”. The apartment was set up for her to do as much as possible for herself. They offered her endless social opportunities, potlucks, games, movies, coffee and donuts, lunch with friends, and a job; being a resident “phonie”. “The phonies” were a group of residents at the apartments, who would take turns calling fellow residents every weekday morning to make sure they were ok and say good morning! Over the years the list of “phonies” got smaller and smaller with Sue being the last member.

Sue was an adventurous, spontaneous and fun loving soul. If there was fun to be had she wanted to be part of it. She loved to travel and never missed a celebration no matter how small. The outdoors were her playground; she loved skiing, swimming, scuba diving, abalone diving, camping, fishing, discovering new and isolated places for adventures. She was a true and loyal friend to all. Life threw many punches at her but she just brushed them off, smiled and found something better to focus on instead. Sue persevered and made the most out of every day.

She was a devout Catholic. Sue rarely missed Saturday night service at St. Patrick’s parish in Sonora, CA. Many of the parishioners knew her by her smile and warm greeting as they passed her wheelchair in church. The Lord helped her through the tough times in life and ushered her home on the day of her passing.

To know Sue is to love Sue and to be loved in return. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Pearl Opie, her sister Jan Opie, and her daughter in law Brandy Bedford. She is survived by her brother Jim (Debi) Opie of Sonora CA, her son Austin (Queenet) Bedford of Copperas Cove TX, her daughter Lani (Jeff) Sanz of Jamestown CA, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Sue requested cremation, her ashes will be respectfully interned at a private ceremony at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Columbia. A religious service will be held at St. Anne’s Church in Columbia, October 2, 2026 at11am . Followed by a reception at the Sheriff Posse Grounds immediately after the church service. Sue’s family kindly requests friends and family write down fond memories for them to cherish and share pictures if possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sierra Senior Providers and DRAIL as a memorial in her name.