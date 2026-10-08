Divine, Nicholas

Nicholas Robert Divine passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2026, in Oakland, California, at the age of 43.

Nick was born in Sonora, California, to Robert and Vicki Divine and grew up alongside his brothers, Matt and Luke. He was a husband to his wife, Lydia; a father to his daughter, Nicole; a grandfather to his granddaughter, Luna; a son, brother and uncle; and a friend to countless people whose lives crossed his path.

From an early age, Nick had an adventurous spirit and a genuine interest in people. He loved sports and fitness and spent time training and encouraging others—not simply to become stronger physically, but to recognize what they were capable of becoming. He loved to read, learn and explore, and throughout his life he continued searching for greater purpose and understanding.

Nick was deeply spiritual, and his Christian faith eventually carried him far beyond the place where he grew up. His missionary work took him to Mexico, Kenya, Congo and Ghana, where he shared his faith, served others and formed relationships that became an important part of his life. In his later years, he devoted himself especially to ministry and evangelism, with a heart for encouraging young people and helping them find hope and direction.

It was through this chapter of his life that Nick built a life with his wife, Lydia. Their relationship was one of love, devotion and faith, and Ghana became much more than a place Nick traveled to—it became another home and another community of people he loved.

Life was not always easy for Nick. He experienced difficult seasons, struggled, grew and continued searching. Those experiences were part of the whole man he became. Through them all, he remained extraordinarily generous with himself and had an ability to meet people exactly where they were.

Nick had an infectious smile and a warmth that immediately put people at ease. He was friendly, approachable, inclusive and fun-loving. Whether you were family, a lifelong friend or someone he had only just met, Nick had a remarkable ability to make you feel accepted and welcome. He could love a stranger like a brother.

Nick lived a life filled with adventure, faith, laughter, relationships and service. His legacy cannot be measured simply by the places he traveled or the things he accomplished, but by the people he encouraged, the hearts he touched and the love he freely gave.

He leaves behind his wife, Lydia; his daughter, Nicole; his granddaughter, Luna; his parents, Robert and Vicki Divine; his brothers, Matt and Luke Divine; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends and communities both at home and abroad who loved him deeply.

A private burial has taken place at Dambacher Mountain Memorial. No further services are planned.

Although his life ended far too soon, the love Nick gave remains in the people who knew him.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever in our hearts.

Live and let live.