Moyle, Arlene

Arlene had a beautiful zest for life and spirit that touched everyone she met. Raised on a dairy in Artesia, California. She enjoyed messing around with her brothers and sister, riding her horse all day in the L.A. canals, sewing and ice skating.

Moving to Twain Harte in 1965, she still enjoyed everything to do with horses, animals, family and new friends that she met by joining the Twain Harte Horseman’s Club and Pony Express Club.

Making friends wherever life took her. Her wonderful sense of humor, contagious laughter, and ability to make others smile were just a few of the many things that made her so special. She had a way of turning ordinary moments into cherished memories and making everyone feel welcome. Her love of Family, friends, animals, life, and laughter will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of ARLENE MOYLE to: Friends of Animals (FOAC), 15107 Tuolumne Road, Sonora, CA 95370