Bruce Giudici was born in San Rafael on September 14th, 1957, the second of three sons born to Charles and Evelyn Giudici.

Bruce attended San Rafael High School where he ran track, played trombone and developed lifelong friendships. A talented musician, Bruce was a member of the San Rafael Jazz Band that was invited to play at the Monterey Jazz Festival. After graduating in 1975, he attended UC Davis where he completed his undergraduate and Masters degrees in Agricultural Economics. While at Davis he met his future wife Debbie, and they were married in 1984. Soon after, they moved to Stockton, where Bruce supported Debbie, a recently graduated veterinarian, in the establishment of their small animal clinic. They made a great team.

A few years later, Bruce and Debbie moved to Valley Springs where they raised their two daughters, Rachel and Tina. Bruce was very involved in their lives, from being on the school board of their pre-school My Own School, to coaching their softball teams, enjoying Broadway musical productions in Sacramento and San Francisco and traveling on various family vacations. The annual summer trips to the family cabin in Lake Tahoe were a particular favorite. Bruce was extremely proud of his daughter’s achievements and loved them deeply.

Bruce’s life and employment choices were dedicated to community service. He was, in the truest sense of the word, a leader, guided by a strong moral and ethical compass with the singular goal of making his community a better place for all to live. Leading by example, he worked tirelessly and selflessly for the causes in which he believed.

As a self-professed numbers guy, Bruce applied his organizational and accounting skills to jobs with Catholic Charities, Stockton Homeless Shelter, public education, Friends Outside, Heald Business College, MACT Health, San Joaquin Head Start, and most recently Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency.

Beyond his professional roles, though, it was Bruce’s volunteer activities which sustained him. His volunteer work included serving on the boards of the Emergency Food Bank, Animal Protection League, Friends Outside, Stockton Homeless Shelter and Ebbetts Pass Forest Watch.

Bruce was a leader of the Peace and Justice Network of San Joaquin County and Editor of their newspaper, “Connections.” He was a founder, and for decades a key organizer, of the Stockton Earth Day Festival, and even closer to home, he helped organize the Calaveras County Earth Day Festival.

His hobbies and interests included hiking and camping, playing recreational softball, caring for the many dogs and cats that he and Deb adopted as well as their chickens, sheep, goats and other barnyard critters. He developed a passion for music in his youth and pursued it throughout his life. He loved playing trombone (or just “Bone” in Bruce-speak) and over the years he played in a huge variety of bands: marching, concert and big bands. He shared the stage with great soloists and countless bandmates. In recent years Bruce performed with the Amador Concert Band, the Delta College Band and the Columbia College Jazz Band, as well as being a member of many popular local bands including Chains Required, Blow Daddy, Blowbacks and Vintage Vibrations.

Bruce passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2026. He is survived by his wife Debbie, two daughters Rachel and Tina, brother Mark and his wife Eileen, brother Craig and his wife Cordena, cousins Steve Giudici and his wife Sandy, Joanne Giudici, Julie Spickler, Philip Beard and his wife Mary, Marney Beard and her husband Dan Wehmeier, Edin Draper-Beard and nephews Michael and Daniel Giudici.

Of all the causes Bruce supported, food security was his number one priority. He used to say, “Everyone eats food, and all the other issues aren’t important to them if they’re starving.” He started the Valley Food Coalition on his own and ran it for a long time, helping those in need get food. Bruce would be proud if you chose to honor his memory with a donation to your local emergency food bank.