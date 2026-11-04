Miras, Agustin

Agustin (Augie) D. Miras 1944-2026

Agustin (Augie) Don Miras passed away October 15, 2026. He was 82 years old. Born in Palo Alto, California to Mary and Agustin Miras. Grew up in Mountain View and graduated from Mt. View High. At the age of 19 enlisted in the Air Force and served 4 years before being honorably discharged.

Spent roughly twenty-nine years in telecommunications. He was hired in 1968 by then Pac. Tel. & Tel. Co working in Cable Maintenance and then Cable Splicing. Retired early as a Splicing Foreman in 1992. He enjoyed wonderful memories of “the good old days”, and gained lifelong friends. After his retirement, he continued on several occasions in the same field, working as a contractor in the Bay Area, Central Valley and Sierra Foothills.

He loved the beach, the mountains and listening to country music. He and Bobbie moved to Tuolumne Co. 1994. First to Twain Harte and eventually Sonora. Favorite hobbies were cooking, sharing meals and a game of Yahtzee with family or friends. An Avid 49er fan who eagerly looked forward to football season. Loved working outside, Coors, fishing, exploring, and RVing, including a 3 ½ month trip across the U.S. and numerous trips to the desert Southwest with Bobbie and their friends.

Augie is survived by his companion and wife of 46 years, Bobbie; Sister Joan; Daughter Rebecca; Step Children Stephanie and Ryan; Six grandchildren John and wife Alex, Augustina, Anastasia, Kelli, Madison and Nick; Great grandchildren Arianna, Annabella, Amaya, and Alivianna; numerous extended family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother John and daughter Elizabeth.

He is in our hearts and memories forever. He will truly be missed.