Ackerman, Leonard

Leonard Ewers Ackerman November 10, 1926 – October 11, 2026

Born to Willard “Bill” and Florace Ackerman November 10th, 1926, in Watsonville, Ca. Attended local schools, graduating from Watsonville High School in 1944. Joined the US Army in early 1945 as WW2 was ongoing. After Basic Training at Camp Roberts, volunteered for Airborne Training but found that the quota was filled. Instead, was assigned to the 24th Infantry Division and headed overseas near the time the second atomic bomb had been dropped. In December 1946 was discharged from the Army and returned home where his brother Vern had started a flying service at the new Watsonville Airport. Vern, a former Navy pilot, started with two single engine aircraft to teach flying to anyone interested. Len soon went to work part time at the airport and worked his way to a private pilot’s license and later went on to a commercial license through the G.I. bill. He had many great adventures while flying, low tide landings on Sunset Beach for picnics and fishing or flying to Tule Lake for opening day of deer season. However, his favorite flying adventure was buzzing low over the ponds in Los Banos to scatter feed and scare up the ducks for the last few hunters still in their blinds. He had thoughts of becoming a crop duster pilot when an opening came up at the Watsonville Police Department. His brother said, “You will probably live longer as a cop than as a crop-duster pilot”. He joined the Watsonville PD in 1951 and stayed for 33 years, mentoring many young officers before retiring in 1983 as Lieutenant. He enjoyed his early years at the PD, telling of walking the jail inmates to the Chinese food restaurant for their daily meal, always reminding them to stay single file. He was also instrumental in the founding and ongoing successes of the WPD Competition Pistol Team.

In 1956 Len fell in love with and married Sharon Lawler. Together they raised four children; Karen, Bill, Bob, and Ed. Several cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren came thereafter.

Len and Sharon retired to Mi Wuk Village in 1993. Len was an avid fisherman and duck hunter. As the “Outdoors” columnist for the Union Democrat, he proudly published over one thousand newspaper articles during his “retirement”. Duck hunting was his biggest passion, being a long-time member of the Apple City Gun Club and other locations. His duck hunting career began in 1947 with a single shot 4-10 and lasted over 70 years. The last hunt with son Bill at age 90 when he proudly donned his waders and climbed into and, more importantly, out of the duck blind one last time. He enjoyed over 20 years hunting with the late Bill Davidson at both the Apple City Club and the Santa Fe Club near Gustine. Trading off on driving responsibilities but knowing that when going with Bill he would be sitting in a folding beach chair since Bill’s van only had a driver’s seat. Len was a humble but exceptionally talented man, he also had a quite sense of humor to those who knew him. He excelled at anything he put his mind to, including photography, painting, taxidermy, and wood carving to name a few. Many people have one of his fish or duck mounts or a custom painted saw blade that he would thoughtfully personalize for the recipient.

Len is survived by the “catch of his life” Sharon- his loving wife of 70 years; daughter Karen Olsen (Mark), and two sons, Bill and Ed (Christine). He also had eight grandchildren- Katherine, David, Carly, Tosh, Jordan, Tyler, Kayleen, and Kaethe, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his brother Vern (103 years old), son Bob, granddaughter Katherine, and grandson Tosh. Len was looking forward to his 100th birthday which would have been on November 10th. He lived a good life the right way, he was respected by all and adored by his loving family. He will be missed but the many lessons he taught will be never be forgotten.

As he would always say upon hearing of a colleague who had passed – “May he Rest in Peace in the old Duck Club in the sky”.

The Family would like to send a very special thank you to Amy, Krysta, Heather, and Kathy for the wonderful care and companionship. Because of your dedication, flexibility, and heartfelt caring Leonard was able to comfortably remain at his castle in the mountains. You each touched his life and it was better because of you.

They would also like to thank Adventist Health Home Hospice for the care and support they provided.