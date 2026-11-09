Wivell, Tyrus

TYRUS RICHARD WIVELL OBITUARY

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Tyrus “Ty” Wivell on September 3rd at the age of 93. Sonny to his family, Ty was born on January 15, 1933 in Stockton to Isabel Cholez Wivell and Jack Tyrus Wivell. Ty was the oldest of five and deeply proud of his family’s multi-generational ties to the county.

Ty attended school in Sonora from kindergarten through high school graduating in 1950. He was student body president and lettered in football and baseball and won numerous academic awards. He was one of the original members of Sonora 4H. He attended college at University of California, Berkeley, interrupting his schooling for a stint in the US Army for two years and returned to complete his schooling and graduate from UC Berkeley in 1959. While in the service in the State of Washington, he and some fellow infantrymen from Sonora started an Army Rodeo Team.

As his career flourished, ultimately becoming the Vice President of Great Western Savings & Loan, he relocated to Southern California. He made his way back to Sonora as often as he could and couldn’t wait to get back to his hometown. He absolutely loved cowboying, so he retired early from GW, made his way back to Sonora and bought a cattle ranch and worked for Mother Lode Bank.

Love for Tuolumne County motivated Ty to become active in many areas such as: Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner; founding member of the Historic Sonora Chamber of Commerce; Tuolumne County Film Commission; Tuolumne County Ag Advisory committee; Tuolumne County Farm Bureau; Tuolumne County Cattleman’s Association; past Director of the Mother Lode Fair; Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year (2000), and a long time member and past chairman of the Sheriff’s Posse.

Ty Wivell is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and beloved by many. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 16, 2027.