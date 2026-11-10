Freer, Mary Jane Freer

Mary Jane Freer, lovingly known as “Grammy,” passed away on November 3, 2026, at the age of 86. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and faithful servant of the Lord. Her life was a beautiful reflection of her love for Jesus Christ and the countless people whose lives she touched along the way. Mary Jane was born on July 26, 1940, in Winfield, Kansas, to the Reiter family. She moved to Fresno, California, where she was raised and graduated from Edison High School. It was there that she met her future husband, Ralph E. Freer. They married and began a life together that would span 47 wonderful years, until Ralph’s passing in 2006. Their journey took them from Torrance to Fresno, then to San Jose, and eventually to Jamestown following Mary’s retirement from the Evergreen School District, where she served as a Business Administrator. She later made her home in Soulsbyville, California.

Mary’s faith was the foundation of her life. She was an active and devoted member of Sierra Bible Church, where she served on the Missions Board, mentored through MOPS, led Bible studies, and participated in countless other ministries. Her love for serving others extended well beyond her church. She volunteered with Interfaith and the Red Cross, served as a Relay for Life coordinator, and gave generously of her time to numerous community service projects.

Mary had a servant’s heart, boundless energy, and a joyful spirit. She loved working in her garden, traveling, participating in mission trips, and, most of all, spending as much time as possible with her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were second only to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a special way of making everyone feel loved and welcomed, and her warmth and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her three children: Melody and son-in-law Paul Tidwell; Jeanette and son-in-law John McKee; and Timothy and daughter-in-law Celeste Freer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph, and her son, Daniel R. Freer, who passed away in 1999.

She also leaves behind 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and her siblings Ed Reiter of Fresno, Paul Reiter of Fresno, and Caroline Smith of Visalia, along with many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Mary’s life was marked by unconditional love, generosity, faithful service, and an unwavering devotion to Jesus. Her family will forever treasure the memories, lessons, laughter, and love she shared with them. Though she will be deeply missed, her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched and the generations of family who will carry her love forward.

Mary didn’t just talk about her faith; she lived it every day. She truly lived joyfully in Jesus.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. Sierra Bible Church, Sonora, California

Memorial Donations – In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to either of the following organizations: For His Children – Ecuador; Hope of the Nations-Tanzania