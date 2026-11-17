Barbara Ann Couch, 95, of Sonora, California, born January 23, 1931 in Fresno, California, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara spent 95 wonderful years spreading joy and warmth to everyone she met. She was the beloved wife of James Archer Couch with whom she shared 74 wonderful years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Barbara dedicated herself to her family and her career as a real estate broker. She was known for her endless patience, warm hugs and loving care. She created a home filled with her precious cats. She was always filled with laughter, tradition and love. She was most loved with her devotion to needlework and cross stitch.

Barbara was a devoted mother to Todd Couch and Karen Couch; proud doting grandmother to Nicholas Goins, Natasha Goins, James Franks, Austin Couch and Dillion Couch; great-grandmother to Andrew Bennett, Orion Bennett and Nikilia Goins. She is also survived by wonder family of Shannon Couch and Jeff Steinburg, Journey, Justice, Sara Knight, Shelly Higgs, Shelby and Rob Haines, Payton and Quinn, Margie Carter, Spencer Carter, Graham Carter, Terry Carter, Karla Shanklin.

Services will be held Thursday, November 19th at 10am at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home