In Loving Memory of Lowell Maurice Kraft

December 23, 1930 – November 7, 2026

Lowell Maurice Kraft, a longtime resident of Sonora, California, passed away on November 7, 2026, at the age of 95, at Skyline Place in Sonora. He had called Sonora home for the past 56 years.

Born on December 23, 1930, Lowell lived a life filled with adventure, curiosity, service, and a deep appreciation for the world around him. He proudly served in the United States Army, where he worked as a journalist, beginning a lifelong connection to writing, learning, and storytelling. He later worked in education and for the Department of Defense, a career that took him around the world. During his years of service, he lived in Germany, Turkey, Japan, and Bahrain, embracing opportunities to experience different cultures and places.

Lowell had an adventurous spirit and a wide range of interests. He loved to travel, explore the outdoors, and spend time with friends. He was an avid and voracious reader, always interested in learning something new. He had a special appreciation for cars and trains, loved working with his hands, and enjoyed theater and opera. An enthusiastic skier, one of his favorite destinations was Selva, Italy, where he especially enjoyed the mountains and the beauty of the Alps.

After settling in Sonora, Lowell became an active part of the community. He had a special affection for St. James Episcopal Church, affectionately known as the Red Church, which held a special place in his heart. He also volunteered as a docent at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown, sharing his interest in trains and history with visitors.

Above all, Lowell valued friendships, meaningful conversations, and the simple pleasures of life. His curiosity, independence, craftsmanship, and enthusiasm for new experiences remained defining parts of who he was throughout his long life.

Lowell is survived by his beloved spouse, Kenneth Jack Peterson. Although they were married for 10 years, they shared a loving partnership spanning 66 years.

He is also survived by his stepsister, Martha Lamana; his niece, Linda Willoughby, and her husband, Rob; his nephews, Dan Kraft and his wife, Shirley, and Harry Kraft; and his great-nephews, Zeb and Jesse Willoughby.

He was predeceased by his brothers, William Kraft and Ed Kraft.

Lowell will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love of learning, his many travels, his appreciation of the arts and outdoors, and the friendships he cultivated throughout his life. He leaves behind a legacy of curiosity, kindness, and a life well traveled and well lived. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Services

A memorial service is being planned at St. James Episcopal Church in Sonora, California. Details regarding the date and time will be announced when arrangements are finalized.