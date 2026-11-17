Leetta was a wonderful wife and mother, and friend to many. She loved children of all ages. She taught Head Start for 18 years, after serving as a teacher’s aide in both primary and secondary schools. She was a long-time member of Kiwanis of Sonora, joining in 1991 and serving as president in 1993/94. She was also First Lady of Tuolumne County from 1991-1998 when her husband, Richard “Dick” Nutting, was Sheriff.

Leetta loved to read, crochet baby and wedding afghans, and garden. She loved flowers, both in the garden and fresh cut in the home. After retirement, Leetta and her husband Dick enjoyed travelling, and she especially enjoyed visiting friends and family along the way. She loved her home and entertaining when she was able. People that knew her would remember her cheerful, generous nature, her deep love for her husband, and the ease with which she loved and accepted others. She will be greatly missed.

A small Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org) 4550 Montgomery Ave, Ste 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814 (1-800-344-4823)

Kiwanis International ( www.kiwanis.org) 3636 Woodview Trace, Indianapolis, IN 46268-3196 (1-800-549-2647)

Community Hospice and Health Services Foundation (hospiceheart.org) 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356 (1-209-578-6300)