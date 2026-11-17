Claudia Anne Merritt

July 26, 1945 – November 10, 2026

Claudia Anne Merritt (née Simpson), 81, of Soulsbyville, California, formerly of Hayward, California, passed away on November 10, 2026.

Born on July 26, 1945, in San Mateo, California, Claudia was the daughter of Henry and Martha Simpson. She grew up in Hayward, where she spent much of her life before eventually making her home in Soulsbyville.

Claudia enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a Hallmark store manager in Sonora, California, a position she held for more than twenty years. She took great pride in her work and genuinely enjoyed the people she encountered throughout her career. More than simply a manager, Claudia was a mentor to many young people, offering guidance, encouragement, and wisdom that extended well beyond the workplace.

Claudia found happiness in life’s many pleasures. She enjoyed fishing, playing Bunko, baking, traveling, and treating herself to relaxing spa trips. She embraced opportunities to enjoy life, whether exploring somewhere new or spending time with the people she loved.

Her Catholic faith was an important part of her life, and she regularly attended St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Modesto, California. One of her favorite sayings reflected both her faith and her outlook on life:

“Lean into the good, that’s where God is.”

Above all, Claudia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She shared 54 years of marriage with her husband, Abe Merritt, building a life together centered on family and the many experiences they shared.

Claudia is survived by her beloved husband, Abe Merritt; her son, Nathan Merritt; and her daughter, Maggi Whitney. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Steven and Donald Whitney, and Kelly Merritt Stapleton, five great-grandchildren, Westley, Aiden, Kalen, and Theodore Whitney, and Nyjah Medrano.

She is also survived by her sisters, Marty Farnetti, Laura Farren, and Eileen Alves.

Claudia was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Merritt, and her parents, Henry and Martha Simpson.

Claudia will be remembered not only for her intelligence, wit, and independence, but for the extraordinary kindness she extended to others. She was a woman who loved deeply, who offered help without hesitation, and whose caring nature left a lasting impression on the many people fortunate enough to know her.

Her passing leaves an absence in the lives of her family and friends.

Funeral and Burial Services

Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Claudia.

Monday, November 23, 2026 A viewing will be held at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in Sonora, California, beginning at 4:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary to follow.

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Modesto, California, at 9:00 a.m.

Following the Mass, a graveside burial service will be held at Dambacher Cemetery in Sonora, California, at approximately 12:00 noon, depending on travel time.

All who knew and loved Claudia are welcome to join her family in honoring her life and memory.