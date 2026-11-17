Louis Randall Sweet

Louis Randall Sweet, known to all as Louie, passed away, leaving behind a legacy defined by faith, family, hard work, and a lifelong spirit of adventure.

Born in Whistle Oklahoma, Louie was the son of Hazel and T.C. Sweet, a devoted pastor who helped shape his deep and abiding Christian faith. The family ultimately settled in Modesto, California, where Louie met the love of his life, Margie Lee Cramer. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised two children: Louis “Randy” Sweet, Jr. (wife Sonya) and Rhonda Hoch (husband Rick).

A skilled and hardworking entrepreneur, Louie opened his own drywall business, which brought him and his family to Sonora, California in 1964. Deeply invested in his community, he was also an active and dedicated member of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse and the Tuolumne County Trail Riders.

Always ready for the next big adventure, Louie and Margie purchased the Dardanelle Resort in the summer of 1978, managing and operating it together for eight years. Never ones to slow down, they later packed up their RV and set off to explore Canada and Alaska. Their entrepreneurial journey eventually led them to Quartzsite, Arizona, where they established Sweet’s Retreat RV Park-a beloved seasonal haven for snowbirds-alongside Louie’s Tool Shed.

Following many wonderful years together, Louie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margie, who passed away on August 27, 2020 ending 67 years of Marriage.

In his final years, Louie was blessed with the love and companionship of his devoted friend, Carol Stone Bayers. Over their two years together, Carol brought immense comfort and happiness to his life, standing faithfully by his side until the end of his days.

A proud and devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Louie was an active member of Calvary Chapel Sonora. Above all, his greatest pride and joy were found in his family. He was a loving and dedicated grandfather to eight grandchildren: Eric, Stephen, Gary, Kai, Jasmine, Dillan, Wyatt, and Mason.

Louie’s remarkable journey, adventurous heart, and unwavering faith touched the lives of everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and all who shared in his extraordinary life.