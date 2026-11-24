Heather Lea Steely Serpa

March 24, 1976 – November 5, 2026

​Today we remember Heather Lea Steely Serpa, who passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026, in Sonora, California. Heather was a true light with a beautiful soul, beloved by all who knew her, leaving behind a community of family and friends who will miss and cherish her deeply.

​She had the biggest smile and an even bigger heart, along with a knack for sweets, a love for a good joke, and a fierce devotion to her son, whom she loved more than anything in the world. Heather lived a full, beautiful life; even though it threw every curveball and left turn it could at her, she never stopped fighting.

​Creative and funny, Heather loved the outdoors, camping, and getting muddy right alongside her son. She adored animals and working with children. Heather was a giver who poured her heart into every new adventure and trade she pursued, and it showed through her passion and work.

​To have known Heather in any way undoubtedly impacted your life, just as knowing you impacted hers. Rest peacefully, dear sister—we love you more than words will ever express. May your memory live on through your son, family, and friends as we remember you with nothing but grace and love.

​With love from the bottom of our hearts to yours,

The Steely, Fear, Ramsey, and Lapicz Families